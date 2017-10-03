El mundo de la música se despide para siempre de Tom Petty

La inesperada muerte de Tom Petty, a causa de un paro cardíaco, ha causado una gran conmoción en el mundo de la música. El rockero por excelencia deja un profundo vacío entre sus compañeros de profesión, y rápidamente, incluso antes de que se confirmara oficialmente la noticia, las redes sociales se han llenado de muestras de respeto y condolencias.

no se han hecho esperar las muestras de condolencia de sus compañeros y amigos. Aquí reproducimos algunas de ellas.

We’re heartbroken about Las Vegas. Sending so much love to all those impacted. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 2, 2017

#TomPettyRIP you were and will always be an inspiration to me and everyone who had a chance to be near you and witness your unique talents 💔 pic.twitter.com/sqWHtxp8TI — Dave Stewart (@DaveStewart) October 2, 2017

Oh man Tom Petty is gone. He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 2, 2017

This is such a sad day for music. RIP Tom… we’ll sing into the night for you. — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) October 2, 2017

Oh no! The best of the best is gone. So sad. pic.twitter.com/ZhHWvOClTD — Roxette (@TheRealRoxette) October 2, 2017

Shocked & upset 2 hear about #tompetty ‘we got lucky when we found u….’…RIP https://t.co/MlqRwhKEWC — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 2, 2017

💔 — Band of Horses (@bandofhorses) October 2, 2017

peace and love pic.twitter.com/1WwemIxFOB — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom. Great work man, thank you xxx — Mark King (@markking) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty ha muerto !!!

No me lo puedo creer .

Aún resuena su voz en mis oídos .

Hace 7 días nos enamoraba el Hollywood Bowl …

DEP MAESTRO — Mikel Erentxun (@MikelErentxun) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin’ music, hard to believe you’re gone. — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 2, 2017

Today Just gets worse . The very talented musician , writer Tom Petty has just passed away . Another great has… https://t.co/7L6gdlMD3E — Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) October 2, 2017

There are no words that could describe what this man has meant to me, my band, and my family. none. https://t.co/zMXXBfde7D — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) October 2, 2017

My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I’m one. — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017

God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I’m sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017

Mañana triste. Gracias por tanta música increible. Estará siempre con nosotr@s #TomPettyRIP /

Grateful for your music. Forever with us. https://t.co/NmmAkBFfy2 — Amaral (@amaraloficial) October 3, 2017

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – American Girl https://t.co/9J3tvVQ6rd via @YouTube

RIP Tom….. with love from this american girl :(( — Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) October 3, 2017

So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017

Petty es y será parte fundamental de la banda sonora de mi vida y lloro profundamente su pérdida. Descanse en paz.https://t.co/pvwSMEuDNM — Loquillo (Oficial) (@LOQUILLOoficial) October 3, 2017

Shocked and so sad at the passing of Tom Petty. RIP. Bri — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) October 3, 2017

RIP Tom Petty …. Thank You — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) October 3, 2017

A superb songwriting craftsman has crossed over…#RIPTomPetty Read: https://t.co/gKofb3jDb0 — John Densmore (@JohnDensmore) October 3, 2017

Always felt good to know Tom Petty was out there in the world making up beautiful words and music. Sad today but grateful forever. #rip — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 3, 2017

Rest In Peace Tom. pic.twitter.com/gltuVWVNVj — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) October 3, 2017

Another great man gone too soon. #TomPetty you were an exceptional talent. Your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/GsmySCTNfU — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 3, 2017

Qué desastre!

Tom Petty RIP

No me lo puedo creer

Cuántas canciones fantásticas

Qué gran…https://t.co/gx0ZFtopOFhttps://t.co/piun6ImjIV pic.twitter.com/Mn0QYv6seh — Enrique Bunbury (@bunburyoficial) October 3, 2017

Devastating news about #TomPetty A profound loss. Sad sad day today. RIP https://t.co/Hr4JeQEyag — Slash (@Slash) October 3, 2017

Hang in there, Tom Petty!

We love you! pic.twitter.com/UT7ufkl7tt — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 3, 2017

Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time. — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017

Refugee was my Battle Cry. Played it Loud, Long & Strong till he Convinced me 🎶”Naw, baby U Don’t have live like a Refugee”🎶 @tompetty pic.twitter.com/kXTZtrkR0D — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) October 2, 2017

@tompetty .. thank you for all the years of amazing songs and all your influence..you’ll live in our hearts forever…R — RICHIE SAMBORA (@TheRealSambora) October 3, 2017

I’m crushed…

Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.

And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.

-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017