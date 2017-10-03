El mundo de la música se despide para siempre de Tom Petty

La inesperada muerte de Tom Petty, a causa de un paro cardíaco, ha causado una gran conmoción en el mundo de la música. El rockero por excelencia deja un profundo vacío entre sus compañeros de profesión, y rápidamente, incluso antes de que se confirmara oficialmente la noticia, las redes sociales se han llenado de muestras de respeto y condolencias.
no se han hecho esperar las muestras de condolencia de sus compañeros y amigos. Aquí reproducimos algunas de ellas.
We’re heartbroken about Las Vegas. Sending so much love to all those impacted.
— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 2, 2017
#TomPettyRIP you were and will always be an inspiration to me and everyone who had a chance to be near you and witness your unique talents 💔 pic.twitter.com/sqWHtxp8TI
— Dave Stewart (@DaveStewart) October 2, 2017
Oh man Tom Petty is gone. He was really great. He will be missed. Thoughts and prayers go to his family right now. RIP
— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) October 2, 2017
This is such a sad day for music. RIP Tom… we’ll sing into the night for you.
— The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) October 2, 2017
Oh no! The best of the best is gone. So sad. pic.twitter.com/ZhHWvOClTD
— Roxette (@TheRealRoxette) October 2, 2017
Shocked & upset 2 hear about #tompetty ‘we got lucky when we found u….’…RIP https://t.co/MlqRwhKEWC
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) October 2, 2017
💔
— Band of Horses (@bandofhorses) October 2, 2017
peace and love pic.twitter.com/1WwemIxFOB
— Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) October 2, 2017
RIP Tom. Great work man, thank you xxx
— Mark King (@markking) October 2, 2017
Tom Petty ha muerto !!!
No me lo puedo creer .
Aún resuena su voz en mis oídos .
Hace 7 días nos enamoraba el Hollywood Bowl …
DEP MAESTRO
— Mikel Erentxun (@MikelErentxun) October 2, 2017
Such sad news…Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/6Dqm21beqr
— Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) October 2, 2017
This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty
— Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017
RIP Tom Petty. Thanks for all the great rockin’ music, hard to believe you’re gone.
— Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) October 2, 2017
TOM PETTY! God Bless Charlie T Jr. #CharlieTJr #TomPetty #TravelingWilburys #RoyOrbison #GeorgeHarrison pic.twitter.com/p07lgb1SHq
— Roy Orbison Jr (@Royorbisonjr) October 2, 2017
Today Just gets worse . The very talented musician , writer Tom Petty has just passed away . Another great has… https://t.co/7L6gdlMD3E
— Meat Loaf (@RealMeatLoaf) October 2, 2017
There are no words that could describe what this man has meant to me, my band, and my family. none. https://t.co/zMXXBfde7D
— Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) October 2, 2017
My ❤️ goes out to all the people affected by the horrible shooting in Las Vegas, & to family,friends & fans of Tom Petty, of which I’m one.
— Carole King (@Carole_King) October 2, 2017
God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I’m sure going to miss you Tom 😎✌️🌟💖🎶🎵🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT
— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017
Mañana triste. Gracias por tanta música increible. Estará siempre con nosotr@s #TomPettyRIP /
Grateful for your music. Forever with us. https://t.co/NmmAkBFfy2
— Amaral (@amaraloficial) October 3, 2017
— Roxette (@TheRealRoxette) October 3, 2017
Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers – American Girl https://t.co/9J3tvVQ6rd via @YouTube
RIP Tom….. with love from this american girl :((
— Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) October 3, 2017
So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family.
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017
Petty es y será parte fundamental de la banda sonora de mi vida y lloro profundamente su pérdida. Descanse en paz.https://t.co/pvwSMEuDNM
— Loquillo (Oficial) (@LOQUILLOoficial) October 3, 2017
Shocked and so sad at the passing of Tom Petty. RIP. Bri
— Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) October 3, 2017
RIP Tom Petty …. Thank You
— Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) October 3, 2017
A superb songwriting craftsman has crossed over…#RIPTomPetty
Read: https://t.co/gKofb3jDb0
— John Densmore (@JohnDensmore) October 3, 2017
Always felt good to know Tom Petty was out there in the world making up beautiful words and music. Sad today but grateful forever. #rip
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 3, 2017
Rest In Peace Tom. pic.twitter.com/gltuVWVNVj
— Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) October 3, 2017
Another great man gone too soon. #TomPetty you were an exceptional talent. Your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/GsmySCTNfU
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 3, 2017
Qué desastre!
Tom Petty RIP
No me lo puedo creer
Cuántas canciones fantásticas
Qué gran…https://t.co/gx0ZFtopOFhttps://t.co/piun6ImjIV pic.twitter.com/Mn0QYv6seh
— Enrique Bunbury (@bunburyoficial) October 3, 2017
Devastating news about #TomPetty A profound loss. Sad sad day today. RIP https://t.co/Hr4JeQEyag
— Slash (@Slash) October 3, 2017
Hang in there, Tom Petty!
We love you! pic.twitter.com/UT7ufkl7tt
— Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) October 3, 2017
Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time.
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 2, 2017
Refugee was my Battle Cry. Played it Loud, Long & Strong till he Convinced me 🎶”Naw, baby U Don’t have live like a Refugee”🎶 @tompetty pic.twitter.com/kXTZtrkR0D
— Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) October 2, 2017
@tompetty .. thank you for all the years of amazing songs and all your influence..you’ll live in our hearts forever…R
— RICHIE SAMBORA (@TheRealSambora) October 3, 2017
I’m crushed…
Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.
And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.
-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1
— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017
Goodbye Tom Petty. Thank you for all the light you brought to this world.
— Garbage (@garbage) October 3, 2017