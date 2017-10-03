Noticia

El mundo de la música se despide para siempre de Tom Petty

03/10/2017, a las 11:28

La inesperada muerte de Tom Petty, a causa de un paro cardíaco, ha causado una gran conmoción en el mundo de la música. El rockero por excelencia deja un profundo vacío entre sus compañeros de profesión, y rápidamente, incluso antes de que se confirmara oficialmente la noticia, las redes sociales se han llenado de muestras de respeto y condolencias.

no se han hecho esperar las muestras de condolencia de sus compañeros y amigos. Aquí reproducimos algunas de ellas.

Influencia
