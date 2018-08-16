El mundo de la música se despide para siempre de Aretha Franklin

Desde que se conociera la triste noticia de la muerte de Aretha Franklin, la voz femenina más importante del soul, los tributos del resto de grandes nombres del mundo de la música no han parado de sucederse. Todos los artistas han querido despedirse de esta figura importantísima de la música usando las redes sociales para lanzar mensajes de admiración y respeto hacia ella.

May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest #RIP #Aretha — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) 16 de agosto de 2018

I just finished interviews in Berlin, and was informed the mighty @ArethaFranklin has passed. RIPArethaFranklin #Queen of Soul — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) 16 de agosto de 2018

RIP Aretha Franklin what a voice x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 16 de agosto de 2018

The Queen of Soul has left this earth to sit on her throne in heaven. How blessed we were to hear the best that God had to offer in her voice. RESPECT!

📷: Mark Seliger pic.twitter.com/v9OxtyrZ74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) 16 de agosto de 2018

Aretha, you lifted our hearts with your incomparable gifts, RIP, your party will never be over. pic.twitter.com/Zi2xTAVyBw — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) 16 de agosto de 2018

An unbelievable woman and voice. It was an honor to meet and perform with the Queen of Soul. RIP Aretha Franklin ❤💔https://t.co/BQBtdPuoZO — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) 16 de agosto de 2018

I’m sitting in prayer for the wonderful golden spirit Aretha Franklin. — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) 16 de agosto de 2018

Aretha. Thankyou for blessing us with your greatness.💔 — Garbage (@garbage) 16 de agosto de 2018

Gracias por tantos y tantos discos llenos de música eterna y maravillosa. Siempre te recordaremos. Thank you for your music #ArethaFranklin https://t.co/tTsEAslrRn — Amaral (@amaraloficial) 16 de agosto de 2018

Throwback Thursday … Always try to start the day with a smile no matter how challenging things may be in your life! Remember! You will survive! 💪❤ #GloriaGaynor #YouWillSurvive #TBT pic.twitter.com/sKQ39y4cKq — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) 16 de agosto de 2018

As the One and Only ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin was simply peerless. She has reigned supreme. and will always be held in the highest firmament of stars as the most exceptional vocalist, performer and recording artist the world has ever been privilege… https://t.co/7DH7TIP3Nl pic.twitter.com/HfQh7kLM4o — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) 16 de agosto de 2018

Remembering Aretha Franklin – the Queen of Soul who died todayhttps://t.co/wqAbJzjeqc — Katrina – Katrina & The Waves (@KatrinasWeb) 16 de agosto de 2018

The loss of @ArethaFranklin is a blow for everybody who loves real music: Music from the heart, the soul and the Church. Her voice was unique, her piano playing underrated – she was one of my favourite pianists. pic.twitter.com/ug5oZYywAz — Elton John (@eltonofficial) 16 de agosto de 2018

Let’s all take a moment to give thanks for the beautiful life of Aretha Franklin, the Queen of our souls, who inspired us all for many many years. She will be missed but the memory of her greatness as a musician and a fine human being will live with us forever. Love Paul pic.twitter.com/jW4Gpwfdts — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 16 de agosto de 2018

So sad. Aretha Franklin, the queen of soul has passed away. Our prayers and condolences to family, friends and fans. — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) 16 de agosto de 2018

God bless Aretha Franklin the queen of soul and peace and love to her family 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮️ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) 16 de agosto de 2018

Respect — Luz Casal (@LuzCasalOficial) 16 de agosto de 2018

Always loved you, always will @ArethaFranklin. Not only the Queen of Soul but the queen of all our hearts. – Sir Rod xxx pic.twitter.com/bRAhQcPETw — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) 16 de agosto de 2018

Thank you for all the music and all those beautiful notes that inspired me growing up and all through my life. Rip my love to her family. Thank you for sharing her with us. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/4nvIHvAJNv — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) 16 de agosto de 2018

Aretha Franklin.-Thank you for dedicating your life to sharing your beautiful music with us. Thank you Thank you Thank you pic.twitter.com/rbJ4nJzD6f — Valerie June (@TheValerieJune) 16 de agosto de 2018

Rest in Power, Ms. Aretha. You were the Queen. Your rendition of “Respect” launched a revolution. Our condolences go out to the Franklin family and all of her fans worldwide. – The Redding Family https://t.co/GzudOmBH5M #ArethaFranklin — Otis Redding (@OtisRedding) 16 de agosto de 2018

This morning my longest friend in this world went home to be with our Father. I will miss her so much but I know she’s at peace. #QueenOfSoul pic.twitter.com/UatS3U3YXe — Smokey Robinson (@smokey_robinson) 16 de agosto de 2018

RIP Aretha. There was none better, was listening to your music today, won’t stop listening. 🙏. #RIPAretha pic.twitter.com/qdlJ97A2Xw — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) 16 de agosto de 2018

I’m very sad to hear about Aretha Franklin passing. She was one of the greatest and most emotional singers. I used to love listening to her in the sixties but her music is timeless. Love & Mercy to Aretha’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fFVKyjxIXT — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) 16 de agosto de 2018

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) 16 de agosto de 2018

Very sad to hear the news about Aretha, she was so inspiring and wherever you were she always brought you to church. pic.twitter.com/GMCzQRkahc — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) 16 de agosto de 2018

We have lost the greatest singer of our time. As a songwriter, I know personally how meaningful a gifted interpreter of material can be. No one can replace her. – Billy Joel pic.twitter.com/7QZQ1IzSD8 — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) 16 de agosto de 2018

Gracias por toda la música que nos has regalado. Buen viaje #ArethaFranklin. pic.twitter.com/A3i4YSphRS — Miguel Ríos (@mrios) 16 de agosto de 2018