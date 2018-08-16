Noticia

El mundo de la música se despide para siempre de Aretha Franklin

16/08/2018, a las 17:22

Desde que se conociera la triste noticia de la muerte de Aretha Franklin, la voz femenina más importante del soul, los tributos del resto de grandes nombres del mundo de la música no han parado de sucederse. Todos los artistas han querido despedirse de esta figura importantísima de la música usando las redes sociales para lanzar mensajes de admiración y respeto hacia ella.

