The Smashing Pumpkins recrean la portada de ‘Siamese Dream’ 25 años después

Es una de las portadas de discos más conocidas de la historia. El 27 de julio de 1993 salió a la venta Siamese Dream, el segundo trabajo discográfico del grupo The Smashing Pumpkins. En esta mítica portada, dos niñas aparece abrazándose.
Han pasado 25 años y ahora Ali Laenger y LySandra Roberts, las niñas inmortalizadas en el disco, han vuelto a posar en una fotografía con las alas que las caracterizaban en las redes sociales del grupo. No ha sido un encuentro casual, ya que aparecen en el vídeo que anuncia el nuevo tour de la banda, una gira que no contará con la bajista D’arcy Wretzky. Además, la banda liderada por Billy Corgan ha adelantado que en estos conciertos tocarán sólo canciones de sus cinco primeros discos.
“On such a special day in SP history, I want to take a moment to thank Ali and LySandra, who you might know were the little girls that I stood by and watched have their picture taken some 23 years ago (on what was a perfect LA afternoon). Never realizing that this moment in time would forever tie us, and go on to become such an iconic image in rock history. What’s amazing is their chemistry with one another still leaps through the camera to this day and yet if memory serves they’d never met before that Siamese shoot. Which tells me their coming together, and the beauty that Melodie’s shot captures, of youth and innocence, was meant to be SP’s own, personal lucky star. So thank you thank you thank you Ali and LySandra, we adore you, and having you be a part of today’s launch brings tears to my eyes. For life goes fast, and I can still see you in my mind’s eye wearing crisp white dresses in a stranger’s backyard, looking like little Mother Mary’s, smiling and laughing into the sun.” – @williampcorgan 📷: @hellomikeamico
“Lo que sorprende es que la química entre ellas todavía salta a través de la cámara hasta estos días, y si la memoria no me falla, no se habían visto antes de esa sesión para Siamese”, escribió Billy Corgan junto a la imagen.