The Smashing Pumpkins recrean la portada de ‘Siamese Dream’ 25 años después

Es una de las portadas de discos más conocidas de la historia. El 27 de julio de 1993 salió a la venta Siamese Dream, el segundo trabajo discográfico del grupo The Smashing Pumpkins. En esta mítica portada, dos niñas aparece abrazándose.

Han pasado 25 años y ahora Ali Laenger y LySandra Roberts, las niñas inmortalizadas en el disco, han vuelto a posar en una fotografía con las alas que las caracterizaban en las redes sociales del grupo. No ha sido un encuentro casual, ya que aparecen en el vídeo que anuncia el nuevo tour de la banda, una gira que no contará con la bajista D’arcy Wretzky. Además, la banda liderada por Billy Corgan ha adelantado que en estos conciertos tocarán sólo canciones de sus cinco primeros discos.

“Lo que sorprende es que la química entre ellas todavía salta a través de la cámara hasta estos días, y si la memoria no me falla, no se habían visto antes de esa sesión para Siamese”, escribió Billy Corgan junto a la imagen.