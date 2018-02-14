San Valentín: Así celebran los músicos el día de los enamorados

Es el día de los enamorados y la música siempre se ha nutrido de este sentimiento para llegar al público. Este 14 de febrero, los artistas no han querido perder la oportunidad y han usado sus redes sociales para hacerse eco de San Valentín. Algunos, como Bryan Adams o Elton John, han compartido canciones, mientras que otros como Madonna y Kiss han deseado sus mejores deseos para todos sus seguidores. Incluso Ryan Adams ha aprovechado la fecha para estrenar su nueva canción: Baby I love you.

All the love in the world on Valentine’s Day. Have a great one!🌹#14feb pic.twitter.com/QCV0K7kvRx — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) 14 de febrero de 2018

Elvis Costello – My Funny Valentine (Live on The White Room) – https://t.co/qnWr4lpx7a — Elvis Costello (@ElvisCostello) 14 de febrero de 2018

The Oates family want to wish everyone a beautiful and happy Valentines day…Spread the love to all ! J.O. — John Oates (@JohnOates) 14 de febrero de 2018

Happy Valentine’s Day, friends! “Thank You For Being a Friend” was practically made for today 💕💕💕… https://t.co/QM1DJlEhYH — Andrew Gold Music (@ANDREWGOLDMUSIC) 14 de febrero de 2018

Be our Valentine 💘 “Give me your love

And I’ll give you the perfect lovesong”https://t.co/7tXiwiDa1R — The Divine Comedy (@divinecomedyhq) 14 de febrero de 2018

A very special movie theme on this special day, Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️🎶🎻… https://t.co/ZHu3PKVrUT — 2CELLOS (@2CELLOS) 14 de febrero de 2018