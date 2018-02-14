Noticia

San Valentín: Así celebran los músicos el día de los enamorados

14/02/2018, a las 16:59

Es el día de los enamorados y la música siempre se ha nutrido de este sentimiento para llegar al público. Este 14 de febrero, los artistas no han querido perder la oportunidad y han usado sus redes sociales para hacerse eco de San Valentín. Algunos, como Bryan Adams o Elton John, han compartido canciones, mientras que otros como Madonna y Kiss han deseado sus mejores deseos para todos sus seguidores. Incluso Ryan Adams ha aprovechado la fecha para estrenar su nueva canción: Baby I love you.

Happy Valentine’s Day lovely people. Here’s me singing you a love song from my fave band, The Beatles, called “And I Love Her”. ❤️ #thebeatles #valentinesday #lovematters

Una publicación compartida de Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) el

