San Valentín: Así celebran los músicos el día de los enamorados

Es el día de los enamorados y la música siempre se ha nutrido de este sentimiento para llegar al público. Este 14 de febrero, los artistas no han querido perder la oportunidad y han usado sus redes sociales para hacerse eco de San Valentín. Algunos, como Bryan Adams o Elton John, han compartido canciones, mientras que otros como Madonna y Kiss han deseado sus mejores deseos para todos sus seguidores. Incluso Ryan Adams ha aprovechado la fecha para estrenar su nueva canción: Baby I love you.
Happy Valentine’s Day lovely people. Here’s me singing you a love song from my fave band, The Beatles, called “And I Love Her”. ❤️ #thebeatles #valentinesday #lovematters
Happy #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/Tn1KtWO22p
Spreading some love today, happy Valentine's! https://t.co/mQ8Fgje0pQ #ValentinesDay
Happy Valentine’s Day to all ❤️
Happy Valentines Day!
Big Love ❤️
UB40 #UB40 #Reggae #ValentinesDay #2018 #BigLove #LoveIsEqual #Music pic.twitter.com/poVceuXsow
Happy Valentine’s Day from REMHQ. “Be Mine”: https://t.co/Ar5InTUPAY
All the love in the world on Valentine’s Day. Have a great one!🌹#14feb pic.twitter.com/QCV0K7kvRx
Happy Valentines Day 🌺♥️🌺♥️🌺♥️ To All MY REBEL ♥️’s!!! 💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿 You know who you are! 😍🌹😍🌹😍🌹😍 Sending love to you all! ♥️ #gratitude #blessed #life #music #art #love ♥️🌺 pic.twitter.com/U02aPZmRUS
Elvis Costello – My Funny Valentine (Live on The White Room) – https://t.co/qnWr4lpx7a
#HappyValentinesDay, #KISSARMY! ❤ pic.twitter.com/yCWgyrsu1G
Go on then… it’s #ValentinesDay after all! 😉 pic.twitter.com/XOKuWn1l3i
The Oates family want to wish everyone a beautiful and happy Valentines day…Spread the love to all ! J.O.
Happy Valentine’s Day, friends! “Thank You For Being a Friend” was practically made for today 💕💕💕… https://t.co/QM1DJlEhYH
Happy #ValentinesDay! With romance running high, we “hope you don’t mind” this playlist of Elton songs: https://t.co/qLpnMzpkS6 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jEKdt6ZdXm
Be our Valentine 💘
“Give me your love
And I’ll give you the perfect lovesong”https://t.co/7tXiwiDa1R
A very special movie theme on this special day, Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️🎶🎻… https://t.co/ZHu3PKVrUT
Happy Valentine’s Day! Ps going vegan swells your heart with love for animals, and then cleans your heart and makes it free of cholesterol. Also according to the American Heart Association, removing animal products from your diet reduces your chance of getting heart disease … pic.twitter.com/zryKRB6t2P
