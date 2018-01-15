El mundo de la música se despide de Dolores O’Riordan

15/01/2018, a las 19:57

La cantante de The Cranberries ha fallecido de forma inesperada y las redes sociales de sus compañeros no han tardado en llenarse de mensajes despidiéndose de ella. Dolores O’Riordan tenía 46 años y era una de las cantantes más reconocidades y queridas.

