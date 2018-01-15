El mundo de la música se despide de Dolores O’Riordan

La cantante de The Cranberries ha fallecido de forma inesperada y las redes sociales de sus compañeros no han tardado en llenarse de mensajes despidiéndose de ella. Dolores O’Riordan tenía 46 años y era una de las cantantes más reconocidades y queridas.

Travel on well, Dolores O’R. May you find yourself in the County Kerry of heaven. — Mike Scott (@MickPuck) January 15, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

My deepest sympathies to the family of Dolores O’Riordan who tragically passed away today. RIP — Jim Corr (@Jimcorrsays) January 15, 2018

I once met Delores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day. She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to hear that she’s passed away today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) January 15, 2018

My first time hearing Dolores O’Riordan’s voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I’d never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018