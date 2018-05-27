Los 80 Discos Imprescindibles de The Box

80. Dire Straits – Dire Straits (1978)
79. Bruce Springsteen – Born In The U.S.A. (1984)
78. The Beatles – Let It Be (1970)
77. Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)
76. Pink Floyd – The Wall (1979)
75. The Police – Synchronicity (1983)
74. Guns ‘N Roses – Appetite For Destruction (1987)
73. Bob Dylan – Blonde On Blonde (1966)
72. R.E.M. – Automatic For The People (1992)
71. Blondie – Parallel Lines (1978)
70. Lou Reed – Transformer (1972)
69. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours (1977)
68. U2 – The Joshua Tree (1987)
67. Radiohead – OK Computer (1997)
66. Prince – Purple Rain (1984)
65. Van Morrison – Moondance (1970)
64. Oasis – (What’s The Story) Morning Glory (1995)
63. The Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers (1971)
62. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On (1971)
61. Nirvana – Nevermind (1991)
60. Bob Marley – Legend (1984)
59. The Eagles – Hotel California (1976)
58. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991)
57. Stevie Wonder – Songs In The Key Of Life (1976)
56. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead (1986)
55. Depeche Mode – Violator (1990)
54. Coldplay – A Rush Of Blood To The Head (2002)
53. Bon Jovi – Slippery When Wet (1986)
52. The Cure – Disintegration (1989)
51. The Who – Who’s Next (1971)
50. Fugees – The Score (1996)
49. AC/DC – Back In Black (1980)
48. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black (2006)
47. The Doors – The Doors (1967)
46. The Verve – Urban Hymns (1997)
45. Paul McCartney And Wings – Band On The Run (1973)
44. Billy Joel – The Stranger (1977)
43. The Pretenders – The Pretenders (1980)
42. Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pil (1995)
41. Pet Shop Boys – Please (1986)
40. Keane – Hopes And Fears (2004)
39. Madonna – Like A Prayer (1989)
38. Otis Redding – Otis Redding Sings Soul (1965)
37. George Michael – Faith (1987)
36. Supertramp – Breakfast In America (1979)
35. Eric Clapton – Slowhand (1977)
34. The Beatles – Abbey Road (1969)
33. Aretha Franklin – Lady Soul (1968)
32. Janis Joplin – Pearl (1971)
31. Michael Jackson – Bad (1987)
30. Carole King – Tapestry (1971)
29. Green Day – Dookie (1994)
28. David Bowie – Hunky Dory (1971)
27. Paul Simon – Graceland (1986)
26. Adele – 21 (2011)
25. Aerosmith – Toys In The Attic (1975)
24. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me (2002)
23. Saturday Night Fever (1977)
22. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV (1971)
21. Steely Dan – Aja (1977)
20. Blur – The Great Escape (1995)
19. Simon And Garfunkel – Bridge Over Trouble Water (1970)
18. Wilco – Foxtrot Yankee Hotel (2002)
17. David Bowie – Let’s Dance (1983)
16. Coldplay – Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008)
15. Phil Collins – No Jacket Required (1985)
14. Bruce Springsteen – The River (1980)
13. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973)
12. John Lennon – Imagine (1971)
11. Patti Smith – Horses (1975)
10. The Beatles – Revolver (1966)
09. Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell (1977)
08. Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms (1985)
07. U2 – Achtung Baby (1991)
06. The Clash – London Calling (1979)
05. Michael Jackson – Thriller (1982)
04. Elvis Presley – Elvis Presley (1956)
03. Queen – A Night At The Opera (1975)
02. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds (1966)
01. The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)