Los 80 Discos Imprescindibles de The Box

27/05/2018, a las 23:49

Durante las dos últimas temporadas de The Box en M80 hemos estado semana a semana analizando y disfrutando estos 80 discos que hay que escuchar al menos una vez en la vida antes de morir. Ahora, con motivo de la celebración de los #25deM80 ha llegado el momento de que tengas a tu alcance el listado completo de nuestros 80 discos imprescindibles: desde Dire Straits a Elvis Presley, pasando por Nirvana, The Beatles, Michael Jackson o Queen. 80 obras maestras de la historia de la música seleccionadas especialmente por M80 y The Box.

¡Deslízate por nuestra galería de portadas y descubre la posición de cada disco en este Top 80 histórico! ¿Los has escuchado ya todos alguna vez?

  • 80. Dire Straits – Dire Straits (1978)

  • 79. Bruce Springsteen – Born In The U.S.A. (1984)

  • 78. The Beatles – Let It Be (1970)

  • 77. Elton John – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (1973)

  • 76. Pink Floyd – The Wall (1979)

  • 75. The Police – Synchronicity (1983)

  • 74. Guns ‘N Roses – Appetite For Destruction (1987)

  • 73. Bob Dylan – Blonde On Blonde (1966)

  • 72. R.E.M. – Automatic For The People (1992)

  • 71. Blondie – Parallel Lines (1978)

  • 70. Lou Reed – Transformer (1972)

  • 69. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours (1977)

  • 68. U2 – The Joshua Tree (1987)

  • 67. Radiohead – OK Computer (1997)

  • 66. Prince – Purple Rain (1984)

  • 65. Van Morrison – Moondance (1970)

  • 64. Oasis – (What’s The Story) Morning Glory (1995)

  • 63. The Rolling Stones – Sticky Fingers (1971)

  • 62. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On (1971)

  • 61. Nirvana – Nevermind (1991)

  • 60. Bob Marley – Legend (1984)

  • 59. The Eagles – Hotel California (1976)

  • 58. Red Hot Chili Peppers – Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991)

  • 57. Stevie Wonder – Songs In The Key Of Life (1976)

  • 56. The Smiths – The Queen Is Dead (1986)

  • 55. Depeche Mode – Violator (1990)

  • 54. Coldplay – A Rush Of Blood To The Head (2002)

  • 53. Bon Jovi – Slippery When Wet (1986)

  • 52. The Cure – Disintegration (1989)

  • 51. The Who – Who’s Next (1971)

  • 50. Fugees – The Score (1996)

  • 49. AC/DC – Back In Black (1980)

  • 48. Amy Winehouse – Back To Black (2006)

  • 47. The Doors – The Doors (1967)

  • 46. The Verve – Urban Hymns (1997)

  • 45. Paul McCartney And Wings – Band On The Run (1973)

  • 44. Billy Joel – The Stranger (1977)

  • 43. The Pretenders – The Pretenders (1980)

  • 42. Alanis Morissette – Jagged Little Pil (1995)

  • 41. Pet Shop Boys – Please (1986)

  • 40. Keane – Hopes And Fears (2004)

  • 39. Madonna – Like A Prayer (1989)

  • 38. Otis Redding – Otis Redding Sings Soul (1965)

  • 37. George Michael – Faith (1987)

  • 36. Supertramp – Breakfast In America (1979)

  • 35. Eric Clapton – Slowhand (1977)

  • 34. The Beatles – Abbey Road (1969)

  • 33. Aretha Franklin – Lady Soul (1968)

  • 32. Janis Joplin – Pearl (1971)

  • 31. Michael Jackson – Bad (1987)

  • 30. Carole King – Tapestry (1971)

  • 29. Green Day – Dookie (1994)

  • 28. David Bowie – Hunky Dory (1971)

  • 27. Paul Simon – Graceland (1986)

  • 26. Adele – 21 (2011)

  • 25. Aerosmith – Toys In The Attic (1975)

  • 24. Norah Jones – Come Away With Me (2002)

  • 23. Saturday Night Fever (1977)

  • 22. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV (1971)

  • 21. Steely Dan – Aja (1977)

  • 20. Blur – The Great Escape (1995)

  • 19. Simon And Garfunkel – Bridge Over Trouble Water (1970)

  • 18. Wilco – Foxtrot Yankee Hotel (2002)

  • 17. David Bowie – Let’s Dance (1983)

  • 16. Coldplay – Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008)

  • 15. Phil Collins – No Jacket Required (1985)

  • 14. Bruce Springsteen – The River (1980)

  • 13. Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon (1973)

  • 12. John Lennon – Imagine (1971)

  • 11. Patti Smith – Horses (1975)

  • 10. The Beatles – Revolver (1966)

  • 09. Meat Loaf – Bat Out Of Hell (1977)

  • 08. Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms (1985)

  • 07. U2 – Achtung Baby (1991)

  • 06. The Clash – London Calling (1979)

  • 05. Michael Jackson – Thriller (1982)

  • 04. Elvis Presley – Elvis Presley (1956)

  • 03. Queen – A Night At The Opera (1975)

  • 02. The Beach Boys – Pet Sounds (1966)

  • 01. The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1967)

