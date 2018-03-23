Diez portadas de discos icónicos recreadas con piezas de Lego

Hay amantes de la música que llevan su pasión al resto de sus hobbies, y lo hacen con verdadera maestría. Es el caso del holandés Christoph Konzerttagebuch, que ha inundado su perfil de Instagram de dos de portadas de algunos de los discos más célebres de la música, pero recreados con piezas de Lego.
Bajo la descripción de “legolizando mis portadas de discos favoritos desde 2007″, cuenta con más de 80 recreaciones de álbumes emblemáticos de grupos como Oasis, The Strokes o Depeche Mode, hechas con mucha imaginación, y han quedado así de bien:
Dreaming of Me – Depeche Mode (1981)
Actually – Pet Shop Boys (1987)
The great escape – Blur (1995)
Now that’s what I call quite good – The Housemartins (1988)
Is this it – The Strokes (2001)
Die Mensch-Maschine – Kraftwerk (1978)
Queen is dead – The Smiths (1986)
Whatever people say I am, that’s what I’m not – Arctic Monkeys (2006)
Suede – Suede (1993)
Definitely maybe– Oasis (1994)