El mundo de la música se despide de Chris Cornell con mensajes en las redes sociales

18/05/2017, a las 14:24

La repentina e inesperada muerte de Chris Cornell ha consternado a los seguidores del músico estadounidense, pero también a sus compañeros de profesión, que han llenado desde el momento que ha trascendido la noticia de mensajes de condolencias las redes sociales.

El vocalista de Soundgarden y Audioslave tenía solo 52 años, y quien sea que lo haya visto en vivo saben que el músico todavía se encontraba en plena forma, dándole a su final un aura de tragedia aún mayor.

Figuras históricas como Jimmy Page, Elton John y Nile Rodgers, pasando por contemporáneos como Dave Navarro y Sebastian Bach, han usado las diferentes redes sociales para expresar su tristeza ante la pérdida de una figura tan eterna como la de Cornell.

