El mundo de la música se despide de Chris Cornell con mensajes en las redes sociales

La repentina e inesperada muerte de Chris Cornell ha consternado a los seguidores del músico estadounidense, pero también a sus compañeros de profesión, que han llenado desde el momento que ha trascendido la noticia de mensajes de condolencias las redes sociales.

El vocalista de Soundgarden y Audioslave tenía solo 52 años, y quien sea que lo haya visto en vivo saben que el músico todavía se encontraba en plena forma, dándole a su final un aura de tragedia aún mayor.

Figuras históricas como Jimmy Page, Elton John y Nile Rodgers, pasando por contemporáneos como Dave Navarro y Sebastian Bach, han usado las diferentes redes sociales para expresar su tristeza ante la pérdida de una figura tan eterna como la de Cornell.

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) 18 de mayo de 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) 18 de mayo de 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) 18 de mayo de 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastated — Mark Tremonti (@MarkTremonti) 18 de mayo de 2017

RIP Chris Cornell condolences to @soundgarden & family. We’ve lost one of the greats. -MF — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) 18 de mayo de 2017

Wow…this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation…devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0D — Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) 18 de mayo de 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) 18 de mayo de 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist… another blow…RIP — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) 18 de mayo de 2017

So very very sad that we lost another beautifully gifted human today .. RIP brother #chriscornell pic.twitter.com/5MGCq0iEok — Glenn Hughes (@glenn_hughes) 18 de mayo de 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) 18 de mayo de 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) 18 de mayo de 2017

He is the reason I first let go & found my voice at 18. He paid me a compliment on my voice on a stage we shared years later, v sad. Kelly — stereophonics (@stereophonics) 18 de mayo de 2017

Y el mundo empeora de nuevo..

Nos quedamos sin Chris Cornell. Su Euphoria Morning me acompañará siempre. Joder.. — Carlos Goñi/Revólver (@OficialRevolver) 18 de mayo de 2017

A friend of our team and us died last night. Thank u for your talent, time, music & kindness. U will be missed man. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/XPdbt9UzOq — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) 18 de mayo de 2017