Noticia

El mundo de la música despide a Chuck Berry

19/03/2017, a las 11:38

La muerte del guitarrista fundador del rock ‘n’ roll ha provocado una oleada de reacciones de tristeza entre toda la comunidad musical. Son muchos, y la lista sigue creciendo, los artistas y grupos que lamentan la pérdida de Chuck Berry en las redes sociales.

475.282

Influencia
Social

217K

65.9K

192.8K

Mapa Web Quienes somos/Contacta Emisoras Aviso Legal Política de privacidad Política de cookies
Una empresa de PRISA Medios Grupo Prisa

Webs de PRISA

cerrar ventana
cerrar