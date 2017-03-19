El mundo de la música despide a Chuck Berry

La muerte del guitarrista fundador del rock ‘n’ roll ha provocado una oleada de reacciones de tristeza entre toda la comunidad musical. Son muchos, y la lista sigue creciendo, los artistas y grupos que lamentan la pérdida de Chuck Berry en las redes sociales.
Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e
R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock ‘n’ roll music 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf
“If you had to give Rock ‘n’ Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry”
John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)
Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt
Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. – Huey
So sad to share the news of the exceptional Chuck Berry’s passing…RIP Chuck…
XX pic.twitter.com/VaEnd3vPc3
thank you chuck berry
Buen viaje Chuck !!!! pic.twitter.com/rmhJkpQE60
Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of… https://t.co/sR8A2YMnq0
RIP Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/cnI9xGIjfj
Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX
He had a gtr style that influenced so many generations of players. Oh yes and how to write a great RnR song. Rest in peace dear Chuck https://t.co/bWQogYSyqw
Ha muerto el rocanrol .
Ha muerto Chuck Berry .
DEP
My fond thoughts on Chuck Berry – on Bri’s Soapbox here — https://t.co/a6RER5UaIL Bri pic.twitter.com/gpBkXKifOj
Chuck…
RIP.
RIP Chuck Berry. The 1st song that @thebeatles performed at their 1st US concert was “Roll Over Beethoven.”
Watch: https://t.co/rFyPCranEw pic.twitter.com/8JSgALNjDY
Rest In Peace Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/mBIVYnOaCu
RIP Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/4nyUSNK9T7
“One of my big lights has gone out.”
– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W
Anyone in popular music is in debt to Chuck Berry. pic.twitter.com/dTszFF3DFK
