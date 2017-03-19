El mundo de la música despide a Chuck Berry

La muerte del guitarrista fundador del rock ‘n’ roll ha provocado una oleada de reacciones de tristeza entre toda la comunidad musical. Son muchos, y la lista sigue creciendo, los artistas y grupos que lamentan la pérdida de Chuck Berry en las redes sociales.

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) 18 de marzo de 2017

R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock ‘n’ roll music 😎✌️🌟💖🎵🎶☮ pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) 18 de marzo de 2017

“If you had to give Rock ‘n’ Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry”

John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)

Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt — John Lennon (@johnlennon) 18 de marzo de 2017

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) 18 de marzo de 2017

So sad to share the news of the exceptional Chuck Berry’s passing…RIP Chuck…

XX pic.twitter.com/VaEnd3vPc3 — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) 18 de marzo de 2017

thank you chuck berry — Spin Doctors (@SpinDoctorsBand) 18 de marzo de 2017

Heart broken to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was undisputedly the king. A moment of… https://t.co/sR8A2YMnq0 — Slash (@Slash) 18 de marzo de 2017

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) 18 de marzo de 2017

He had a gtr style that influenced so many generations of players. Oh yes and how to write a great RnR song. Rest in peace dear Chuck https://t.co/bWQogYSyqw — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) 18 de marzo de 2017

Ha muerto el rocanrol .

Ha muerto Chuck Berry .

DEP — Mikel Erentxun (@MikelErentxun) 19 de marzo de 2017

My fond thoughts on Chuck Berry – on Bri’s Soapbox here — https://t.co/a6RER5UaIL Bri pic.twitter.com/gpBkXKifOj — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) 19 de marzo de 2017

Chuck…

RIP. — Steve Lukather (@stevelukather) 19 de marzo de 2017

RIP Chuck Berry. The 1st song that @thebeatles performed at their 1st US concert was “Roll Over Beethoven.”

Watch: https://t.co/rFyPCranEw pic.twitter.com/8JSgALNjDY — George Harrison (@GeorgeHarrison) 19 de marzo de 2017

Rest In Peace Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/mBIVYnOaCu — Tom Petty (@tompetty) 19 de marzo de 2017

“One of my big lights has gone out.”

– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) 19 de marzo de 2017