San Valentín: 40 sencillas canciones de amor para espíritus auténticos

Celebramos San Valentín con un ranking, sin ningún orden en particular, de las mejores cuarenta canciones sobre amor, pero sin exceso de azúcar ni frases simples. Si estás enamorado (o no) esta es la playlist que debes esuchar:
The Darkness – ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’
Coldplay – ‘Fix You’
Blink-182 – ‘I Miss You’
Foo Fighters – ‘Everlong’
The Cure – ‘Friday I’m In Love’
The Killers – ‘Read My Mind’
The Wannadies – ‘You And Me Song’
Guns N’ Roses – ‘November Rain’
The Smiths – ‘There Is A Light That Never Goes Out’
David Bowie – ‘Heroes’
Oasis – ‘Wonderwall’
Blur – ‘To The End’
The Cure – ‘Lovesong’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Do I Wanna Know?’
Snow Patrol – Chasing Cars
Suede – ‘Stay Together’
Biffy Clyro – ‘Many Of Horror’
Supergrass – ‘Late In The Day’
Echo And The Bunnymen – ‘Nothing Lasts Forever’
The Postal Service – ‘Such Great Heights’
Jose Gonzalez – ‘Heartbeats’
U2 – ‘Sweetest Thing’
Ash – ‘Girl From Mars’
AC/DC – ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’
Coldplay – ‘Yellow’
Lou Reed – ‘Satellite Of Love’
R.E.M. – ‘The One I Love’
Kings Of Leon – ‘Sex On Fire’
Richard Ashcroft – ‘A Song For The Lovers’
The La’s – ‘There She Goes’
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Tonight Tonight’
U2 – ‘With Or Without You’
The Rolling Stones – ‘Let’s Spend The Night Together’
The Lemonheads – ‘Into Your Arms’
The Cardigans – ‘Lovefool’
Muse – ‘Starlight’
Jeff Buckley – ‘Grace’
James Bay – ‘Hold Back The River’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘R U Mine?’
Placebo – ‘Without You I’m Nothing’
