Las canciones más “elegantes” de la historia

En los últimos fines de semana hemos dedicado nuestra Caja de los Clásicos a repasar todas esas canciones llenas de buen gusto y cargadas de elegancia que forman parte de nuestros mejores recuerdos. Si te perdiste el programa, puedes escucharlo aquí
Y ante la demanda de peticiones, colgamos el listado de canciones que hemos escuchado en estos programas especiales:
ESPECIAL Vol. 1 (Domingo 15 de Febrero de 2015)
- Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams
- Sade – By Your Side
- Black – Wonderful Life
- Des’ree – Life
- Chris Rea – Josephine
- Take That – Patience
- Dean Martin – Sway
- Bryan Ferry – Slave To Love
- Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now
- The Beautiful South – Dream A Little Dream
- Gnarls Barkley – Crazy
- Richard Marx – Hazard
- The Beatles – Strawberry Fields Forever
- Tears For Fears – Shout
- Sole Giménez & Randy Crawford – Fallen (En Directo)
- Bono & Frank Sinatra – I’ve Got You Under My Skin
- E.L.O. – Shine A Little Love
- Tina Turner – Goldeneye
- Dido – Here With Me
- Fleetwood Mac – Sara
- Michael Buble – Fever
- Chris Isaak – Wicked Game
- Antonio Vega – Una decima de segundo
- Paul Carrack – Eyes Of Blue
- Billy Paul – Me And Mrs. Jones
- Michael Jackson – Heal The World
- Robert Palmer – Simply Irresistible
- Milow – Ayo Tecnology
- Boston – Can’tcha say you believe in me
- Simply Red – Sunrise
- Cock Robin – The Promise You Made
- Gladys Knight & The Pips – Midnight Train To Georgia
- Queen – Radio Ga Ga
- Luz – Un año de amor
- Spandau Ballet – I’ll Fly For You
- Etta James – At Last
- Vanessa Paradis – Be My Baby
- Robert Palmer – She Makes My Day
- Tina Arena – Sorrento Moon
ESPECIAL Vol. 2 (Domingo 22 de Febrero 2015)
- Toploader – Dancing In The Moonlight
- Mark Knopfler – Going Home
- George Michael – Outside
- Queen – Words Of Love (Palabras de Amor)
- Roxy Music – More Than This
- Simply Red – Never Ever Love
- Texas – Say What You Want
- Europe – Carrie
- Otis Redding – (Sittin’ on ) The Dock Of The Bay
- Roxette – It Must Have Been Love
- Michael Bolton – Time, Love And Tenderness
- Lighthouse Family – Lifted
- Matt Bianco – Don’t blame It That Girl
- Dusty Springfield – Son of A Preacher Man
- Craig David – Seven Days
- Grace Jones – La Vie En Rose
- Terence Trent D’Arby – Sign Your Name
- Lenny Kravitz – Heaven Help
- Spandau Ballet – True
- The Corrs – Would You Be Happier
- The Cure – Close To Me
- Barry White & Lisa Stansfield – All Around The World
- Michael Jackson – Dirty Diana
- Robin Gibb – Like A Fool
- Leona Lewis – Bleeding Love
- Frank Sinatra – New York, New York
- Whitney Houston – I Have Nothing
- Christopher Cross – Never Be The Same
- Eurythmics – Miracle Of Love
- Amy Winehouse – Back To Black
- Madonna – Don’t Tell Me
- Peter Gabriel & Kate Bush – Don’t Give Up
- Van Morrison – Someone Like You
- Rod Stewart & Mary J. Blige – You Make Me Feel Brand New
- Joe Cocker – You Can Leave Your Hat On
- Prince – Cream
- Michael Buble – Feeling good
- Louis Armstrong – What a wonderful world
- Steely Dan – Do It Again
Muchísimas gracias a todos por la altísima participación en el programa y por esta gran selección de canciones elegantes que habéis hecho. Recuerda que puedes escuchar el programa en cualquier momento en nuestro podcast.
