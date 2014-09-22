Audio
Playlists de los ’70, ’80 y ’90
Javier Penedo 22/09/2014, a las 16:37
Si te perdiste alguno de nuestros programas sobre los ’70, ’80 o ’90 puedes escucharlos completos a través de nuestro Podcast:
En la caja de los clásicos de M80 Radio hemos dedicado los últimos tres fines de semana a encontrar las mejores canciones de los ’70, ’80 y ’90. Para ello, os hemos pedido ayuda para que nos dijeseis cuáles son para vosotros las canciones que mejor representan estas tres décadas llenas de buena música.
Empezamos por la década de los ’90 y estas fueron las canciones que elegisteis:
Playlist ‘90
Freed From Desire – Gala
November Rain – Guns n’ Roses
Ironic – Alanis Morissette
Common People – Pulp
Emotions – Mariah Carey
Crying At The Discoteque – Alcazar
How Am I Supposed To Live Without You – Michael Bolton
Fantasy – Black Box
Do You Remember – Phil Collins
Just My Imagination – Cranberries
Bitch – Meredith Brooks
Pump Up The Jam Technotronic
Sweet Surrender –Wet Wet Wet
Gangsta Paradise – Coolio
Wannabe – Spice Girls
No Woman No Cry – Fugees
There Is A Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths
Barcelona – Freddie Mercury and Monserrat Caballe
Scatman – Scatman John
El 7 de Septiembre – Mecano
Vaya Con Dios – What’s A Woman
Missing – Everything But The Girl
Sleeping Satellite – Tasmin Archer
Goldeneye – Tina Turner
Under The Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers
Girls & Boys – Blur
Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door – Guns n’ Roses
To The Moon And Back – Savage Garden
One And One – Robert Miles
Freedom! ’90 – George Michael
Runaway Train – Soul Asylum
Vogue – Madonna
Friday I’m In Love – The Cure
Wonderwall – Oasis
All That She Wants – Ace Of Base
Quit Playin¡’ Games – Backstreet Boys
Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm – Crash Test Dummies
Angels – Robbie Williams
Corazón Partío – Alejandro Sanz
Seguimos con los ’80 y para vosotros los mejores temas de esa década fueron:
Playlist ‘80
Malos Tiempos Para La Lirica – Golper Bajos
In The Air Tonight – Phil Collins
Videokids – Woodpecjkers From Space
Dolce Vita – Ryan Paris
Dime Que Me Quieres – Tequila
On The Beach – Chris Rea
Wild Boys – Duran Duran
Working With Fire And Steel – China Crisis
99 Redballoons – Nena
Sailing – Christopher Cross
China Girl – David Bowie
Brother Loui – Mothern Talking
How Will I Know – Whitney Houston
China In Your Hands – T’Pau
Stand & Deliver – Adam & The Antes
Don’t You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds
Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell
Such A Shame – Talk Talk
All Those Years Ago – George Harrison, Linda McCartney, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr
Insurrección – El Último de la Fila
(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes
Walking On Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves
In The Army Now – Status Quo
Video Killed The Radio Star – The Buggles
Paradise City – Guns n’ Roses
Africa – Toto
The Final Countdown – Europe
You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul – Modern Talking
Eye In The Sky – The Alan Parson Project
The Right Thing – Simply Red
Gold – Spandau Ballet
Sexual Healing – MARVIN Gaye
Escuela de Calor – Radio Futura
Get The Balance Right – Depeche Mode
Sacrifice – Elton John
The Finest – SOS Band
Right Between The Eyes – Wax
I Need You – B.V.S.M.P
Every Breath You Take – The Police
Finalmente llegamos a los ’70 y en los programas de el último fin de semana las canciones elegidas fueron:
Playlist ‘70
In The Summertime – Mungo Jerry
Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone – The Temptations
Baker Street – Gerry Rafferty
Imagine – John Lennon
Greased Lightning – John Travolta
Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin
You To Me Are Everything – Real Thing
That’s The Way (I Like It) – KC and The Sunshine Band
Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad – Meat Loaf
Sultans of Swing – Dire Straits
How Long – ACE
Come And Get Your Love – Redbone
School – Supertramp
If I Can’t Have You – Yvonne Elliman
Rockollection – Laurent Voulzy
Smoke On The Water – Deep Purple
Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen
A Horse With No Name – America
Starman – David Bowie
Hotel California – Eagles
Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd
American Pie – Don McLean
Doctor’s Orders – Carol Douglas
Serenade – Steve Miller Band
Blow Away – George Harrison
Mediterraneo – Serrat
Stay – Jackson Browne
Blame It On The Boogie – The Jacksons
American Woman – Guess Who
It Never Rain In Southern California – Albert Hammond
My Sharona – The Knack
Cum On Feel The Noize – Slade
Long Train Runnin’ ´- The Doobie Bothers
Catch The Cat – Cherry Laine
Show Me The Way – Peter Frampton
Get It On – T. Rex
I Want You To Want Me – Cheap Trick
Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon And Garfunkel
Have You Ever Seen The Rain – Creedence Clearwater Ravival
Love Of My Life – Queen
Libre – Nino Bravo
