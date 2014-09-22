Playlists de los ’70, ’80 y ’90

Si te perdiste alguno de nuestros programas sobre los ’70, ’80 o ’90 puedes escucharlos completos a través de nuestro Podcast:

En la caja de los clásicos de M80 Radio hemos dedicado los últimos tres fines de semana a encontrar las mejores canciones de los ’70, ’80 y ’90. Para ello, os hemos pedido ayuda para que nos dijeseis cuáles son para vosotros las canciones que mejor representan estas tres décadas llenas de buena música.

Empezamos por la década de los ’90 y estas fueron las canciones que elegisteis:

Playlist ‘90

Freed From Desire – Gala

November Rain – Guns n’ Roses

Ironic – Alanis Morissette

Common People – Pulp

Emotions – Mariah Carey

Crying At The Discoteque – Alcazar

How Am I Supposed To Live Without You – Michael Bolton

Fantasy – Black Box

Do You Remember – Phil Collins

Just My Imagination – Cranberries

Bitch – Meredith Brooks

Pump Up The Jam Technotronic

Sweet Surrender –Wet Wet Wet

Gangsta Paradise – Coolio

Wannabe – Spice Girls

No Woman No Cry – Fugees

There Is A Light That Never Goes Out – The Smiths

Barcelona – Freddie Mercury and Monserrat Caballe

Scatman – Scatman John

El 7 de Septiembre – Mecano

Vaya Con Dios – What’s A Woman

Missing – Everything But The Girl

Sleeping Satellite – Tasmin Archer

Goldeneye – Tina Turner

Under The Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Girls & Boys – Blur

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door – Guns n’ Roses

To The Moon And Back – Savage Garden

One And One – Robert Miles

Freedom! ’90 – George Michael

Runaway Train – Soul Asylum

Vogue – Madonna

Friday I’m In Love – The Cure

Wonderwall – Oasis

All That She Wants – Ace Of Base

Quit Playin¡’ Games – Backstreet Boys

Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm – Crash Test Dummies

Angels – Robbie Williams

Corazón Partío – Alejandro Sanz

Seguimos con los ’80 y para vosotros los mejores temas de esa década fueron:

Playlist ‘80

Malos Tiempos Para La Lirica – Golper Bajos

In The Air Tonight – Phil Collins

Videokids – Woodpecjkers From Space

Dolce Vita – Ryan Paris

Dime Que Me Quieres – Tequila

On The Beach – Chris Rea

Wild Boys – Duran Duran

Working With Fire And Steel – China Crisis

99 Redballoons – Nena

Sailing – Christopher Cross

China Girl – David Bowie

Brother Loui – Mothern Talking

How Will I Know – Whitney Houston

China In Your Hands – T’Pau

Stand & Deliver – Adam & The Antes

Don’t You (Forget About Me) Simple Minds

Somebody’s Watching Me – Rockwell

Such A Shame – Talk Talk

All Those Years Ago – George Harrison, Linda McCartney, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

Insurrección – El Último de la Fila

(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life – Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Walking On Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves

In The Army Now – Status Quo

Video Killed The Radio Star – The Buggles

Paradise City – Guns n’ Roses

Africa – Toto

The Final Countdown – Europe

You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul – Modern Talking

Eye In The Sky – The Alan Parson Project

The Right Thing – Simply Red

Gold – Spandau Ballet

Sexual Healing – MARVIN Gaye

Escuela de Calor – Radio Futura

Get The Balance Right – Depeche Mode

Sacrifice – Elton John

The Finest – SOS Band

Right Between The Eyes – Wax

I Need You – B.V.S.M.P

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Finalmente llegamos a los ’70 y en los programas de el último fin de semana las canciones elegidas fueron:

Playlist ‘70

In The Summertime – Mungo Jerry

Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone – The Temptations

Baker Street – Gerry Rafferty

Imagine – John Lennon

Greased Lightning – John Travolta

Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin

You To Me Are Everything – Real Thing

That’s The Way (I Like It) – KC and The Sunshine Band

Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad – Meat Loaf

Sultans of Swing – Dire Straits

How Long – ACE

Come And Get Your Love – Redbone

School – Supertramp

If I Can’t Have You – Yvonne Elliman

Rockollection – Laurent Voulzy

Smoke On The Water – Deep Purple

Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

A Horse With No Name – America

Starman – David Bowie

Hotel California – Eagles

Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd

American Pie – Don McLean

Doctor’s Orders – Carol Douglas

Serenade – Steve Miller Band

Blow Away – George Harrison

Mediterraneo – Serrat

Stay – Jackson Browne

Blame It On The Boogie – The Jacksons

American Woman – Guess Who

It Never Rain In Southern California – Albert Hammond

My Sharona – The Knack

Cum On Feel The Noize – Slade

Long Train Runnin’ ´- The Doobie Bothers

Catch The Cat – Cherry Laine

Show Me The Way – Peter Frampton

Get It On – T. Rex

I Want You To Want Me – Cheap Trick

Bridge Over Troubled Water – Simon And Garfunkel

Have You Ever Seen The Rain – Creedence Clearwater Ravival

Love Of My Life – Queen

Libre – Nino Bravo